Dream team at Aston?

During the weekend in Barcelona there can only be a special observation Fernando Alonsowho 11 years ago on this track achieved his last career victory in Formula 1. However, the Aston Martin standard-bearer, on his home track, is not the only thing talked about for what could happen on Sunday on the track.

The uncontrolled rumors sprouting from England concerning a strong interest from Aston Martin for Adrian Neweythe brilliant English designer who is leaving the Red Bull team, inevitably involves him too.

No illusions

During his militancy in Ferrari Alonso battled and lost almost every year against the stellar cars designed by the British engineer. The possibility of seeing them work together, side by side, in the same team is obviously a very fascinating hypothesis for the whole Circus.

However, the person concerned glossed over the topic, dribbling the question and having fun tease journalists. “I read the rumors about Newey – commented Alonso – I read the news, but I come from the same sources, from the same websites, which a week ago they gave it to Ferrari. According to them there was supposed to be an announcement at noon sharp before the Canadian game, so the rumors are just rumors. What would I tell him? I keep this between him and me.”commented the two-time world champion.