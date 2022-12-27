To see the designer Adrian Newey dressed in red is a dream that over the years has united many fans of the Ferrari. The British genius, capable of bringing Williams, McLaren and Red Bull to success with his creations in different eras, has always been one of the market objectives of the various managers who have succeeded one another at the top of the Prancing Horse. However, Newey, always very close to his English motherland, never wanted to accept the court of Maranello. Yet there was a moment when the 64-year-old head of Red Bull’s technical area seriously considered leaving Milton Keynes and accepting the challenge of F1’s most prestigious team.

This was revealed by Newey himself during an interview given to the British website The Race. In this long chat, Newey touched on various aspects of his long experience in F1, explaining how at the beginning of the hybrid era of Formula 1in the early years of using V6 power units, his dedication to Red Bull faltered. “I was pretty disillusioned with the whole thing at the time – he confessed – so that I was about to join Ferrari“. What would have been a sensational market negotiation had been generated above all by Newey’s annoyance with the work of Renault, at the time the engine supplier for Red Bull.

“Although I felt happy at Red Bull and didn’t want to change teams, the only thing that made me think about leaving was the fact that We were stuck with an uncompetitive engine. We had a supplier who seemed more interested in the marketing that comes with being in F1 than in being competitive. If you have a partner who offers you a power unit below the competition, but demonstrates a real desire and willingness to fix the problem and move forward, then you accept it. Newey concluded. but with those who don’t realize they’re behind and don’t seem interested in doing something, it’s much more difficult. That made me lose motivation.”.