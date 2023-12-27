A career dotted with triumphs

25 world titles won: 12 Manufacturers and 13 Drivers. This is it score realized by Adrian Newey and the cars he designed in Formula 1. A road paved with triumphs that began in 1992 and which still seems far from over, from which Williams, McLaren and now Red Bull Racing have benefited. The Milton Keynes team has been the home of the brilliant British designer since 2006. An almost symbiotic relationship, considering that the Austrian team arrived in the Circus as a team at the beginning of 2005.

Newey was already one of the absolute points of reference in Formula 1 at the time, but few would have imagined that the most successful era of his career was yet to come. The 64-year-old aerodynamicist was also courted on several occasions by Ferrari, but what would have been a union of two legends under one roof never materialized. In recent years Newey has instead created the cars that took Max Verstappen to the top of the motorsport world for three consecutive seasons.

Winning family

The RB19 seen in action this season turned out – at least on a statistical level – as the best car ever in F1. 2024 will represent a new challenge for Newey and his future, now more than ever, seems inseparable from that of Red Bull. Interviewed in the podcast Formula for Success from David Coulthardwho actively contributed to his arrival in Milton Keynes, Newey admitted that he had never felt so attached to a team as he does now.

“Red Bull – and that's largely thanks to your advice David, because it's a team that I've been on, more or less, since the beginning – it's a team that I've been involved in very centrally in the development of the engineering side of the team . So it's a team I feel comfortable with. We all know how we work. I'm not saying I could never changeyou should never say never, but it would be like abandoning your family. Because that's what it has become“Newey said.