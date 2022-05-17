“Red Bull is two tenths ahead, now it’s up to us to develop”. So the team principal Mattia Binotto at the end of the Miami Grand Prix he tried to quantify how much Red Bull was ahead – in the race – over Ferrari in the race held in Florida. For several weeks in Maranello a new package has been refining which was also tested in Monza on the occasion of the filming day held last Friday, the second of the two available during the season (the first had preceded the Barcelona tests at Montmelò).

The Spanish Grand Prix is ​​a key stage throughout the season because it is the weekend in which the most substantial updates on the cars are traditionally introduced and Ferrari has in store a new fund and other aerodynamic innovations through which to resume the ‘ball’ of the game that in Melbourne in Australia was clearly in the hands of the men in red who found themselves chasing afterwards in Imola and Miami.

Red Bull will respond with a second tranche of the slimming cure, but the F1-75 is also expected to equalize the weight loss of the RB-18. On paper, the Montmelò should enhance Ferrari’s performance in fast corners where downforce counts, such as the long Curva-3 and the very fast Curva-9. Adrian Newey expects a ‘counterattack’ from the Scuderia di Maranello not only in Barcelona, ​​but in general during the season: “Already in 2021 we understood that weekend of domination can be followed by bitter defeats – said Newey host of the podcast Formula Nation – in Austria and Mexico, for example, a year ago we seemed invincible and then in the next race it wasn’t like that. I expect a performance ‘pendulum’ between us and Ferrari in this 2022 ″.

Newey also pointed out that talking about Red Bull’s clear superiority in Miami is an exaggeration: “The asphalt was very special because they used granite as a substrate and this triggered a different behavior of the tires compared to the first four races. No one had any idea how the race would actually go due to a Friday under the banner of red flags. The Miami win was a surprise, we can’t say that things are looking good for us. It is certainly not the time to relax, but to work even harder ”.