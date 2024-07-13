A perfect ‘two-seater’ for having fun

“The RB17 would have been comfortably on pole at Silverstonenow I don’t remember exactly the simulation data, but the lap time I think was one second less than the one recorded on Saturday”. So at the Goodwood Festival Adrian Newey has stated what the potential of the RB17 unveiled yesterday is.

Adrian Newey’s creation, which will be produced in 50 units, is truly a ‘covered’ F1, and according to the aerodynamics wizard, it also has the great advantage of being two-seater. In this way the ‘pilot’ can be accompanied by a friend, or a coach.

“There are various driving modes that allow you to gradually increase the performance of the vehicle – added Newey – so that I could adapt the car to the driver’s ‘level’. What I was interested in was being able to let two people experience the emotion, transmit what you feel behind the wheel of a high-performance car. There is already the possibility of buying an F1, but to go on the track you need a team of people who allow you to do it and then in a single-seater you are alone, so you can never live the experience together with friends or have a coach with you who helps you improve your driving”.