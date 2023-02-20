Since when the Red Bull has become one of the top teams in Formula 1, capable of steadily competing for success in individual races and above all in the race for world titles, much of the credit went to it Adrian Newey. The brilliant English designer, capable in the past of designing single-seaters that made the history of the Circus for Williams and McLaren, had been the main architect of Sebastian Vettel’s four-year success story between 2010 and 2013, before F1 entered the era of hybrid engines. In this second era of triumphs, in which Max Verstappen’s star shines, however, his role appears less central.

Of course, in his position as Chief Technical Officer Newey led the development of the RB16B, which broke Mercedes’ dominance in 2021, and the RB18, capable of dominating last season with the advent of the new regulations. In this case, however, the merit was greater shared by the whole group of engineers which works in Milton Keynes and which is captained by the technical director Pierre Wache. Same team principal Christian Horner he underlined during an interview with the site Auto Motor und Sportas Newey now dedicates only a part of his time to Formula 1.

“In recent years Adrian has stepped away from his day job in Formula 1 – acknowledged Horner – he now divides his time between cutting-edge technology and F1“. Under the command of the Stratford-upon-Avon genius, however, a brood of engineering talent has developed and is making Red Bull’s fortunes. “I think we have the strongest coaching staff we have ever had – continued Horner – and this allowed Adrian to leave and take care of the Valkyrie project. Of course we still work with him, but not every day. I think only 50% of his time is dedicated to Formula 1. He’s in the office a couple of days a week. But when his help is needed, the technical team can always bring him in“.