Newey and the prospects without Horner

In the various journalistic reconstructions of the last few days, relating to the internal power struggle within Red Bull, many have tried to define the positioning of Adrian Newey. The brilliant English designer is in fact very close to Christian Horner, but according to the Germans of F1-Insider this axis would have cracked, with Newey willing to stay even in the event of the team principal's departure after the case that broke out recently.

As many enthusiasts will know, the well-known English journalist Peter Windsor publish interesting videos on YouTube in which he provides his point of view on the most interesting news relating to the world of Formula 1.

Obviously he talked about the issue relating to Horner, linking it to the future of Adrian Newey: “What could Red Bull do if Horner was fired? I wonder what Newey would do.

He has probably reached an age where could retire. Christian was really easy to get along with, they were always on the same page. I believe Horner's departure would have a direct effect on Newey's future.”

A move to Ferrari would be ruled out: “Adrian didn't have a great time at Williams, where there was too much politics, a bit like what happened at McLaren with Ron Dennis. He found it much easier to work with Horner. AND I think the time to go to Ferrari has now passed“.