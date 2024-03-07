Lewis doesn't roll out the red carpet

“Among the regrets I have in my career is not having worked with drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso and for a team like Ferrari.” Adrian Newey he did not hide the hypothetical boxes to 'tick' in an already legendary career and since the seven-time world champion's move to Maranello from 2025 was made official, suggestions began regarding the possibility that Newey could exploit this 2×1 to reduce the list of regrets by two thirds.

The suggestions in all likelihood are now something more as he underlined Pino Allievithe chaos surrounding Red Bull is a difficult mess to unravel and could lead to sensational twists as much as the official arrival of Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari.

The latter regarding the possibility that Adrian Newey could join Ferrari was quite cold: “I know Adrian takes full credit for everyone's work. I know that's obviously an important part, but I also know that there are many engineers involved in the development behind the scenes, it's not down to just one person – the words of Lewis Hamilton reported by the newspaper motorsport-total.com – it's not even a decision that is up to me, this year I will race against him again, I can't say anything about next year yet.”