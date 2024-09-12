A signature that can shift the balance

“We have had many great drivers in Formula 1, but not many can have or have had as much of an impact on a team as Adrian Newey. He is a man with a unique vision and understands more than most of us can comprehend.“: it was Mr. Aston Martin who painted such a flattering portrait of his new shareholder and technical partner Sir Jackie Stewart, proving how much Newey, with his 25 career titles, is esteemed in the environment.

As is well known, the British designer was courted by practically the entire Formula 1 starting grid, with Ferrari chose to give up in late Julyleaving the way open to Aston Martin. But, although Stroll and Newey had reached a verbal agreement, the signature was a long time coming. As told by the Daily Mail“Newey signed the contract just an hour before Tuesday’s presentation“, in Lawrence Stroll’s office and in the presence of Eddie Jordan, his manager to officially start next March 2, 2025.

No to part time

Initial rumours of Newey acting as a remote super-consultant were later denied by the 65-year-old Englishman himself: “I will be fully involved, I have to be. I want to be at the center of everything, in the heart of the work. All this takes time and commitment and so, when I start, I will be 100% committed. I honestly don’t know where the rumors about a three-day commitment come from per week”.

Newey in fact, according to what was told by The Times “will work five days a week, significantly more than the 150 days a year of his last stint at Red Bull.”

In the High Performance podcast, the designer then outlined his wishes for the future as follows: “Next year I will be 66 years old, I’ll do this for another four or five years. That should be enough. At that point my dream would be to be in a position a bit like Rory Byrne at Ferrari, where I could be a respected and valued advisor to the team, without the need to be involved every day.a sort of step backwards”. In short, Newey still wants to have a direct and full-time impact. At least for the next five years at Aston Martin.