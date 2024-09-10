No Ferrari this time either

The soap opera is over. Adrian Newey is officially a shareholder and technical management partner of the Aston Martin F1 team. Lawrence Stroll has pulled off the coup by evidently fulfilling all the requests and wishes of the aerodynamics wizard.

In the weeks immediately following the announcement of the farewell to Red Bull – the press release was published on May 1st – the Ferrari seemed clearly in pole position to finally welcome Newey, which would have been the second coup in a few months after the already official one regarding the signing of Lewis Hamilton on a multi-year contract starting in 2025.

The journalist of Sky Sports UK Craig Slater told Newey in a press conference that even across the Channel the feeling was that Ferrari was the favourite in the race for Newey also to realise the latter’s desire to work with Lewis Hamilton. The British technician responded as follows to Slater’s question on the various negotiations supported by Newey before finalising his arrival at Aston Martin: “I have been very flattered by the number of teams that have contacted me and I have had interviews with some of them.. Not with all of them. But, in the end, it was a very clear and natural choice to tie ourselves to Aston Martin for all the reasons I have already listed.”