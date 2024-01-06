by VALERIO BARRETTA

Newey, the king of designers

From Adrian's pencil Newey great masterpieces have been born, especially in the last few years, with one Red Bull who has rewritten many Formula 1 records. There have also been some flops, but the balance is largely positive, with 25 titles brought home (13 drivers and 12 constructors) starting from 1988, the year of his first F1 car drawn.

Choosing which was the most satisfying World Championship is an undertaking which the British designer refuses to undertake: one might say 2023, considering that Red Bull has won 21 out of 22 grand prix, but Newey believes that the RB19 was not absolutely the its most dominant car in terms of performance superiority.

Newey's words

“The first Red Bull championship in 2010, after coming close in 2009, was positive. In 2010 we probably had as much of a performance advantage as this year, but we didn't have the reliability“, these are his words to The-Race. “I really don't know which year would be the most satisfying. It would be a somewhat superficial analysis if it were based only on the results, also because I have lived through many different eras“.

2010 was the year in which Red Bull “put itself on the map” of Formula 1, winning its first world title after only six seasons thanks to the RB6 and battling with Brawn GP (later to become Mercedes) at the end of first five years of experience in the Circus. A title that arrived at the last minute and in a totally unexpected way, thanks to Ferrari's strategic harakiri in Abu Dhabi.