In a world that is increasingly open to the search for technologies that can reduce – or even eliminate – carbon emissions in the atmosphere, one of the sectors most involved in realizing these first-rate objectives is certainly the automotive one. Specifically, the world of sports competitions is also taking steps to accelerate the development of a carbon-zero project, starting with the birth of new categories driven by an electric motor: among these, in addition to Formula E, it is generating a strong the off-road series is also of interest Extreme E, born in 2021 and aimed exclusively at electric SUVs produced by Spark. This championship features such advanced – and totally renewable – technologies that it also involved one of the greatest designers in the history of Formula 1 as Adrian Newey.

The Technical Director, who in the course of his career has won 12 riders’ world titles and 10 constructors only in the Circus, is now also included in the Extreme E context, where he collaborates with the team Fast Racing. The element that most attracted him, among others, is that inherent in the recharge powered by a hydrogen fuel, thus analyzed by Newey himself at the end of the last season: “It would be extremely interesting – commented – if the Extreme E opened to allow the use of hydrogen like the electric battery. Obviously, the problem will then be to make sure that one technology is clearly not faster than the other, and that there is therefore a balance, but it would be a good way to promote hydrogen as a real alternative. After all, this is the principle of the series, which wants to show new solutions that can help solve certain problems. The cars are impressive, bigger than you realize when you see them on TV “. Limited to the replacement of fossil fuels with other ‘greener’ technologies – such as that of synthetic fuels envisaged in Formula 1 – Newey finally expressed his opinion, not limiting himself to a single solution to be adopted in the future: “I think I’m a non-monothematic advocate – he added – electric clearly has its place in certain applications, as well as hydrogen in others, without forgetting synthetic fuel. The most important thing is that people don’t see a one-time solution to the current problems of climate change, because it won’t. It is a very complex problem that will have to be attacked in all possible ways ”.