Newey, Summer of Reflection

As he himself told in the past weeks, Adrian Newey will only make up its mind about its future in fall. As is known, Red Bull has pressured the British engineer to delay the announcement of his new destination as much as possible, just as it has tried to extend the gardening leave period, which will end in the first quarter of 2025, as much as possible.

Ferrari and Aston Martin remain in pole position to hire Newey, but McLaren cannot be ruled out as contenders either. Negotiations with a character of this calibre are obviously not simple, as – as is well known – Newey is calling for broader involvement in the team’s important decisions.

Szafnauer has no doubts

During an interview given to the channel YouTube by James Allen, the former F1 team principal Otmar Szafnauer he spoke precisely about Newey: “It will start working in April next year, when most teams have already started studying the aerodynamics of 2026. However Adrian He did an exceptional job and every time there was a major change in the rules, he always chose not to attend the meetings where the rules were discussed, so that he could read them without knowing why certain decisions were made and thus have a free mind to find loopholes.”

Szafnauer then continued: “Each team does not want to upset the existing internal structure. Nowadays we are talking about a thousand people working for an F1 team. You can’t rely completely on one person. And if a single person creates disturbance to the team, it’s not worth hiring him, regardless of his skill. But we are talking about Adrian Newey, given his reputation and his working methodology, any team would welcome him with open arms. I have worked with people who have been by his side: He gives general direction, taking care of the car even in the details, but he leaves the areas that are not his responsibility to others. From this I deduce that his inclusion would not cause problems either at Ferrari, or at Aston Martin, or at McLaren. Where he will go I do not know, but there is also a fourth option: going on a boat…”.