by VALERIO BARRETTA

Newey from Red Bull to Aston Martin

May 1, 2024 was a date that could change the balance of power in Formula 1. On that day, in fact, the separation between Adrian Newey and the Red Bullwhich considering the recent technical difficulties of the Milton Keynes team can be interpreted as the symbol of the end of an era. And, above all, the basis of another one formally started only today.

The British driver’s departure from Red Bull had been decided beforehand. It is based on the power crisis within the team and also on Newey’s desire to experience a different challenge, and already a month before the announcement he communicated to the team his intention to leave.

Newey’s words

“I decided to stop working for Red Bull after the Suzuka weekendin April“, he admitted in the presentation press conference at Aston Martin. “At that point I really had no idea what was going to happen next. I just wanted to take stock of the situation, enjoy a little break. And I hoped that somewhere there would be a spark that would make me say, ‘Yes, this is the direction.’“.

“Mandy (that’s what Newey calls his wife Amanda, ed.) was an important part of this process. I think she was worried that I would probably drive her crazy if I was home too much.“, he joked. “It’s been my ambition since I was 10 or so to be involved in motor racing as a designer. And I’ve been fortunate enough to achieve that. I think it would be an exaggeration to say I’ve enjoyed every single day of my career, but over 90% of it has been extremely enjoyable. I still enjoy the challenge of trying to increase the performance of the car.

It’s my main motivation and it’s what gets me up in the morning.“.