Renewal and future

The weekend of the Austrian Grand Prix was preceded by the news – actually taken for granted by the entire paddock – of Lance Stroll’s contract renewal with Aston Martin. On the other hand, it is difficult to imagine that dad Lawrence could leave his son without a seat, despite the Canadian’s results being disappointing in relation to those of his teammate Fernando Alonso.

A dream called Newey

Speaking at a press conference at the Red Bull Ring, in front of journalists, Stroll also responded to some delicate questions regarding the future of Adrian Newey. The brilliant British designer, who will leave Red Bull at the end of 2024, seems to be contested between at least three teams: Ferrari, Williams and – indeed – Aston Martin. The #18, for his part, made no secret of his ambition to work with the most titled and celebrated engineer in the history of F1.

The GOAT

“He is the GOAT (greatest of all time) and has won more championships than anyone else. He is a person that everyone would like to have on their team. What if we need a charismatic leader like him? Well, I don’t think anyone would say no. We’ll have to wait and see what happens“, Stroll said. Team principal Mike Krack had also recently expressed his opinion on the Newey issue. The Luxembourg manager had neither confirmed nor denied the negotiation, but had proudly underlined the importance of being associated with such a prestigious name for the British team.