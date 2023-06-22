Red Bull in history

Max Verstappen’s success in the Canadian Grand Prix marked a date in history for the Red Bullwhich reached the 100th Formula 1 victory. A goal established after the absolute debut in 2005 and after the first affirmation four years later in China, to which the figure of Adrian Newey. Having arrived in Milton Keynes in 2006 after leaving McLaren, the British designer laid the foundations for the gradual growth of the team, now reigning world constructor champions.

Credit to Newey

Five overall world titles to which are added the other six drivers (four with Vettel and two with Verstappen), all conquered with cars designed and built by the genius of Newey, who also recently extended his contract that binds him to Red Bull. A signature that, with very high probability, will also be the last of the English engineer with a Formula 1 teamas he himself was able to remark in an interview given to Sky Sports F1 after the Canadian Grand Prix.

Starts the countdown

Commenting on Red Bull’s 100th victory, Newey also opened a parenthesis on his future, admitting that his farewell moment from the top flight won’t be that far away: “It’s really special, it’s been an incredible journey – has explained – my dream was to become an engineer in car racing. When I got my first job and first paycheck, that was the biggest moment, everything else was a bonus. I feel pretty lucky to be doing what I’ve always wanted to do. I really like the job, but my career can’t go on forever, so as long as the team wants me, I’ll keep going. Realistically it’s a countdownbut I don’t know exactly when that day will come“.