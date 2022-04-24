Red Bull better as top speed, Ferrari stronger in the slow: Formula 1 at the beginning of the season has issued this verdict, and Adrian confirms it too Newey it is practically Cassation. After the Imola Sprint, the technical director of Red Bull recognized the superiority of the F1-75 in the ‘driven’, a factor that however the RB18 has shown to know and be able to fight thanks to an effective management of the rubber. In fact, at the end of the short Santerno match, Charles Leclerc suffered from grainingwhile Max Verstappen’s tires were in much better condition and allowed the Dutchman to easily overtake the Red driver.

“Ferrari has the best driveability in slow corners“Said the British designer as reported Auto Motor und Sport. “If Melbourne has been a lesson for us? These are situations that are not comparable. There was a different car and track, plus we were racing in different conditions“. Red Bull councilor Helmut Marko he added: “The graining would have happened to us too, but after lap 22. This time we had a balanced car, while in Melbourne we had an understeer car. I’m not ruling out that we could have scored a brace, Sergio Perez would join Leclerc on the next lap. In any case, if we want to catch Ferrari we have to recover more than one point in the real race. The update worked, sure, but there is still the weight issue to resolve. Ferrari is still much lighter than Red Bull“.