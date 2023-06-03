The most successful

Throughout the history of Formula 1 there are few figures who have had a greater influence than the current Red Bull designer, Adrian Newey. The 64-year-old British engineer has collected 10 Drivers’ and 11 Constructors’ world titles with his single-seaters, managing to climb to the top of the premier category of motorsport with three different teams: Williams, McLaren and Red Bull Racing. A sequence of masterpieces of technique and speedthe cars designed by Newey, which however have never been colored red.

Union of legends

Indeed, during his very long and successful career in the world of F1, the British genius never joined Scuderia Ferrari. A combination between the team from Maranello and the designer from Stratford-upon-Avon that could have rewritten the history books of motorsport and changed the fate of many championships. It is no mystery that the leaders of the Prancing Horse, over the years, we have tried on several occasions to secure Newey’s servicesbut never managed to convince him to leave his beloved Great Britain.

Great temptation

During a very long interview given to Sky Sports F1 Italy and driven by his former driver at the time of Leyton House, Ivan Capelli, Newey himself wanted reveal their truth about the negotiations that took place with the redhead, recognizing the great fascination also exerted on him by the single-seaters from Maranello. However, the big leap never materialised, especially for practical and family reasons. “I have been in contact in the past [dalla Ferrari] Newey explained. and I was very tempted to go because it is obviously a legendary brand“.

Family matters

“They contacted me probably in 1993 and then in 1997 when I went from Williams to McLaren Newey added. and that was a very difficult choice. At the time my children were very young and I didn’t want them to change schools. If I had gone to Ferrari I would have had to move to Italy and it would have been complicated. This affected”. In recent times, however, Newey’s loyalty has been directed exclusively to Red Bull: “To be honest they involved me in the project right away. Now I’m 64 and moving from one team to another is always a big change. You have to recover, there are new ways of working. Honestly, if I were twenty years younger, I’d think about it“, he concluded.