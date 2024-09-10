by VALERIO BARRETTA

Newey, the Aston Martin coup

Securing Adrian NeweyAston Martin clearly demonstrates its intentions for the future. The Silverstone team wants to be a protagonist in the new Formula 1 regulations that will debut in 2026, and neither Lawrence Stroll nor the British designer hide their ambition to build a winning duo. A duo that the team owner tried to build already in 2021, when however the time was not yet ripe.

Stroll’s words

“I’ve been trying to talk to Adrian for a couple of years, and I believe that when things are meant to happen, they happen. We started talking briefly about three years ago. The most recent conversations started after I read the news of Adrian’s departure from Red Bull. Once I read the news, I said to myself: ‘I think it’s fate, Adrian will share my vision’“, these are Stroll’s words in the press conference.

“There were about 800 people when I announced to the team that Adrian was coming here. There was a lot of applause.. I’ve never seen, in all my time here, such a level of enthusiasm for an announcement. Obviously we’ve never had the fortune of making an announcement of this magnitude, but I’ve seen everyone leave with a big smile on their face. Now I hope they go back to their desks and figure out how to design something a little faster.“, joked Stroll.

The Canadian then explained how Newey is the last piece of the puzzle that began with hiring at all levels (Fernando Alonso at the helm, Andy Cowell as CEO, Enrico Cardile as Chief Technical OfficerMike Krack as team principal, Dan Fallows as technical director, Luca Furbatto as engineering director and others), the agreement with Honda for the power unit and the construction of the Silverstone headquarters: “Adrian is a gentleman, a winner, he is competitive and has the passion and desire to win, like me and most people at Aston Martin.. We started a journey six years ago with this team in a much smaller location, in a much smaller building, and the journey started from there. Along the way we brought in some great managers, some great people. We put together a fantastic team and building this location was a demonstration of our intentions. It was the hiring, but also this investment, where we can build 100% of the car here. We will have the first, the biggest, the newest wind tunnel built in over 20 years. It is a huge tool to make the car faster.“.