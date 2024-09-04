Newey-Aston Martin: only Jordan doesn’t unbutton

On Tuesday 10th September Aston Martin has made an appointment for a press conference. All signs point to the announcement of the officialization of the agreement with Adrian Newey for a new chapter in the unparalleled career of the aerodynamics wizard. After September 6, in fact, Adrian Newey is free to announce his future and will be able to tie himself to the new team at the end of March 2025, a sufficient time to be able to have an impact on the 2026 project.

“I am doing everything I can to secure the services of Adrian Newey – declared the owner of Aston Martin Lawrence Stroll to the microphones of BloombergTV – I have been speaking to him for years and he is an unparalleled figure in F1 as well as being a true gentleman”. Not having worked with Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso were Newey’s three big regrets and with Aston Martin he would check on Fernando Alonso. Asked about the topic by BBClast November Newey had said that if he had to choose between Alonso and Hamilton he would choose the former.

Furthermore, if Newey were to actually announce his arrival at Aston Martin on Tuesday 10 September, the English coach would find himself with the team as a partner in view of 2026. Honda given that the Japanese giant will be the official supplier of Aston Martin at the power unit level. With a view to 2026, the trident Newey-Alonso-Honda could finally be the one capable of giving Lawrence Stroll satisfaction in line with the dizzying investments that he has always supported in his adventure in F1. Only Eddie Jordanunofficially Newey’s manager, was coy about Newey’s future: “I am not ready to answer and I will not do so in any form”he declared to the BBC.