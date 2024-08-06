Decisive weeks for the future of the English coach

Adrian Newey he chose the Aston Martin. The latest issue of Autosprint he has gone out on a limb about the future destination of the aerodynamics wizard, a plausible and credible destination, but Newey’s signature on the contract has not yet been made.

A spokesperson for Lawrence Stroll’s team, reached by the newspaper planetf1.comhe has declared: “The Aston Martin project is certainly fascinating thanks to the vision of Lawrence Stroll. A cutting-edge technology campus has just been inaugurated and the team can count on absolutely major partners such as Honda and Aramco. Many profiles of important figures are associated with Aston Martin in all sectors of the team, but we have nothing to announce”.

Aston Martin has therefore not wanted to commit itself on the potential purchase of Adrian Newey, which would arrive a few weeks after the official announcement of the arrival in Great Britain of Enrico Cardilethe now former technical director of Ferrari. The team principal of the Scuderia di Maranello, Frederic Vasseur, has anticipated that in conjunction with the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, the new structure of Ferrari will be announced regarding the technical organization that has lost Cardile, but which will soon welcome Loic Serra and Jerome D’Ambrosio, both arriving from Mercedes and fully operational from October 1st.