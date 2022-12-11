Formula 1 is also political pressure: it certainly isn’t discovered today and the action that certainly shouldn’t surprise Mercedes worked at the top of the FIA ​​to introduce the infamous TD039which has “eradicated” the porpoising. Since the federal intervention, the W13 has no longer suffered from high-speed bouncing and has resumed marching at high levels, going on to win the first grand prix of the season at Interlagos. The fact that political games are “normal” does not mean that the team that is – or should be the victim of – accepts them willingly: this is the case of Red Bull.

The Milton Keynes team, in turn at the center of the controversy for the overrun of the budget cap in 2021, commented in the words of Adrian Newey on the introduction of the TD039, which took place at Spa: “The increase in minimum weight was done with the consent of almost all teams. If so, I have no problem changing the rules on the run. The technical directive on the stiffness of the bottom was caused by pressure from some riders. How honest or politically motivated these complaints are, I won’t comment“said the British ad Auto Motor und Sport. “Either the teams solve their problems or the Federation intervenes: I think more pressure should have been put on the teams. In any case, the edges of the bottom could have been raised less: 10 millimeters were enough, not 15“.

The case-porpoising exploded in Baku, when the long straights of the Azeri track caused big jumps on the W13s. Lewis Hamilton left the cockpit visibly in pain at the back: an episode that for Newey seemed to be just a script. However, the introduction of the directive did not stop Red Bull, which was even capable of further dominating the World Championship from the Hungaroring onwards, and of winning the titles well in advance.