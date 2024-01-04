DRS gives you wings

There Red Bull in 2023 he was able to count on a DRS truly impressive in terms of efficiency. An example is Max Verstappen's overtaking of Lewis Hamilton in Australia during the third Grand Prix of the season, but the advantage guaranteed to the RB19 by the opening of the mobile wing was clear and verifiable through telemetry.

Depending on the circuit, obviously, the aerodynamic configuration could enhance or mitigate the effectiveness of the Red Bull DRS, which worked so well as a result of a perfect 'stall' among all the aerodynamic components of the rear of the RB19 starting from the double change in slope of the diffuser ramp which is combined with a very aggressive beam wing which 'continues' this sort of ramp directing the air flow towards the lower part of the front wing. This synergy between the aerodynamic components was more evident on low-load tracks, when the extraction force of the rear wing on the beam wing-diffuser-floor assembly was weaker.

Asked about the 'perfection' of the Red Bull DRS Adrian Newey declared that the Milton team could have intervened as early as 2022, having a clear understanding of what would be needed to further strengthen this tool: “It's something we could have done last year if we had put the energy into it – the words of the aerodynamics wizard reported by the newspaper The-Race.com – not that it was our weak point, but if we can improve its effectiveness it is right to do so. If you qualify on pole and take off immediately after the start the DRS isn't that important. But in qualifying it is useful and in the race, if you are not in the lead, it is very important. The DRS is one of the components that benefited from the learning process during 2022 which then resulted in the evolutions arriving on the RB19.”