Adrian Newey he had already put numerous F1 titles on the bulletin board as a designer first for Williams and then for McLaren. In 2006 he decided to accept Christian Horner’s offer by linking himself to the newborn Red Bull, a team that took its first steps in 2005 and celebrated its first victory in F1 in 2009 with Sebastian Vettel and its first world titles the following year in which the German prevailed over the neo-Ferrarista Fernando Alonso.

In 2007, the RB3 designed by Adrian Newey was the first single-seater built in Milton Keynes to reach the podium, more precisely in the European Grand Prix held on the Nurburgring circuit and won by Fernando Alonso on McLaren ahead of Felipe Massa’s Ferrari, not without controversy (the two fought with no holds barred in the Mercedes-Benz Arena with lots of contact between the two cars and Alonso at the end of the race in front of the cameras mimicked the no gesture with his hand pointing to Massa’s Ferrari ‘signature’ on his McLaren) . On that occasion Mark Webber he was third withstanding late attacks from the Williams of Alexander Wurz, a valuable third place on a solid Sunday from Red Bull which put David Coulthard in fifth position.

“Winning championships seemed like a distant dream. Trying to win races was something that fascinated me a lot”explained host Newey of Servus TV on the occasion of the usual end-of-season ‘show’ with all the elite of Red Bull present on the screens of the energy drink giant’s broadcaster. Newey was so fascinated by the possibility of starting from scratch with a team to be discovered to be gradually brought to the top of the Circus.

A mission accomplished in a relatively short time, with the return in grand style to the top of F1 in 2022 which coincided with the return of ground effect to the Circus. The British designer also stated that from his point of view the journey in McLaren – the stable that he left to move to Red Bull – had come to an end: “I was a little nervous. I was lucky enough to work for two great teams and win several races and championships. But I felt I was starting to stagnate a bit at McLaren“.