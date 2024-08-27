Newey, rumors about Alpine

In recent days, Germans have F1Insidervery active on the front Newey in recent months, they explained that the brilliant British designer recently received a‘also offered by Alpine.

The proposal to join the French team and have carte blanche over its own operational perimeter did not seem to change the current situation which sees theAston Martin as the favorite for his hiring, although not everything has been put down in black and white yet.

Ferrari seemed to gradually slip away and the recent words of Frederic Vasseur to Evening Courier they certainly do not seem to be inclined towards an immediate welcome of Newey to Maranello. Indeed, quite the opposite, given the comparison with the Paris Saint Germain of football evidently aimed at the Aston Martin transfer campaign.

Briatore on Newey

On the weekend in Zandvoort Flavio Briatore he organized a press conference with journalists, not avoiding questions about Newey, initially answering in a joking tone: “Who? It’s too cheap for us,” before analyzing the issue in depth.

“We are in the market to do business and we talk to several people. Alpine is back, before we were in the shadows and nobody talked about us anymore. Now we have financial support and the support of the president, with a great group behind us. Things happen and opportunities present themselves.”explained Briatore, concluding: “A single man won’t suddenly change the whole team. You can’t buy the future, and you can’t buy a winning future. In F1 many buy, buy and buy, but the results are not impressive. This does not mean that it is impossible. Nothing is impossible in life”.