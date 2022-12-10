The season of Red Bull he had only one problem: weight loss. By decreasing the competitiveness of Ferrari, victim of its sports management and precarious reliability, the RB18 simply had to find the performance it knew it had but was unable to unleash due to those 20 extra kilos it had in Bahrain.

A number, confirmed by technical director Pierre Wache, that Adrian Newey he defined “almost embarrassing“: “We were still behind on the mechanicals as we spent a lot of time working on last year’s car. As always, we have worked hard on the development aerodynamic. This means that you pay by weight“, these are the words of Newey ad Auto Motor und Sport. “Some parts, like the fairing, were too heavy because they have been assembled in a hurry. The heavy weight, initially concentrated mainly around the front axle, put a strain on the tires and forced the riders to adapt their driving style“.

The British designer, author of yet another technical jewel, understood the problem of the first and best of all porpoisingthe jumping at high speed, and analyzed the season thus: “Our car has been a lot difficult to fine-tune in the first part of the season. We recognized our small working window as a weakness and worked specifically. Furthermore, we have lost weight: this not only helps over the flying lap, but also reduces tire wear. The aerodynamics of a downforce car work in a smaller window and the tires are more sensitive. The front tire was a bit weaker than expected which made it more difficult to set up the cars perfectly overall. With completely new rules, you do what you think is right. You have no idea in which direction your opponents are developing, and we too were a bit surprised at how slow the other cars are compared to ours on the straight“.