by VALERIO BARRETTA

Newey-Aston Martin, here is the wedding

Adrian Newey will remain in England, after having tied himself to Aston Martin starting from 2025. The brilliant British designer will not change residence (he has also worked in England for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull) and is now chasing the World Championship also with Lawrence’s team Strollwhich represents a challenge reminiscent of that of Red Bull 20 years later.

Newey’s words

Since Newey announced his departure from Red Bull, the designer has been approached by several teams. And of course, as we reported, the Ferrari had started in pole position to grab the British driver. The pole, however, must be converted into a victory, but the deal did not come to fruition. However, Newey, not even in today’s press conference, denied the fascination that the Reds still exert on him: “After Ferrari, Aston Martin is the biggest brand in the world“.

During the media briefing, Newey explained that he was flattered by the interest from other teams, but that he saw Aston Martin as a natural fit. In this sense, the visit to the team’s headquarters in Silverstone organised by Stroll was a real coup for the Canadian.

“The building is clearly impressive. It has a fantastic atmosphere and I think it really shows Lawrence’s commitment to where he wants the team to be. I don’t know how much it cost, but it certainly wasn’t cheap. I will find other ways to get him to spend money within the budget cap.“, joked Newey. “If I had to describe Lawrence in one sentence, I think one of the things that always comes to mind is that he has absolute conviction and direction and is happy to put all his chips on a goal.“.