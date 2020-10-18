“Water is the property of the nation and therefore the institutions determine to whom they concession its use,” the officials repeated to us over and over again. Faced with these assertions, we repeated over and over again that, over our territory, as indigenous peoples, we have the right to self-determination. “Why should you have that privilege over other Mexicans? Are they citizens with special rights? In this country we are all equal before the law. The Mexican Constitution …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS