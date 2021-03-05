Independiente will visit Newell’s tonight in Coloso Marcelo Bielsa de Rosario, for the fourth date of Zone B of the Professional Football League (LPF) Cup, in search of reaching the top of Zone B, led by Vélez with 9 units.

The meeting will be refereed by Pablo Echavarría and televised by the Fox Sports Premium signal from 7.15pm.

Possible formations

Newell’s: Alan Aguerre; Manuel Llano, Manuel Capasso, Cristian Lema and Matías Orihuela; Pablo Pérez and Julián Fernández; Julián Marcioni, Maximiliano Rodríguez and Alexis Rodríguez; Ignacio Scocco. DT: Frank Kudelka.

Independent: Sebastián Sosa; Fabricio Bustos, Sergio Barreto, Alan Franco, Juan Insaurralde and Gastón Togni; Lucas Romero, Domingo Blanco and Jonathan Menéndez; Sebastián Palacios and Silvio Romero. DT: Julio César Falcioni.