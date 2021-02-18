Jonatan Cristaldo joined Frank Kudelka’s squad in the last hours but, before his arrival the Gender Secretariat acted to include in his contract that immediately it is rescinded in the event that the Justice is issued and determines the guilt in the cause for which it is investigated.

On November 24, 2019, Morella De las Heras, who was the current partner of the player and mother of the two children in common, filed a complaint at the police headquarters, Department Rincón de Milberg of the Tigre party, where she established a judicial accusation for beatings and physical damage, which later went viral through a video and photo on their social networks. This is why Today the forward is being investigated by the Justice.

Faced with that situation, at Newell’s they decided to act immediately and upon arrival they included that he must take the compulsory training in Micaela Law by professionals from the Rosario Department of Gender and Human Rights.

Official statement:

Newell’s statement on the situation of Jonatan Cristaldo.

“As Secretary of Gender and Diversity, we are committed to building a club free of violence, in all its areas; and it is from that place that, upon the arrival of a player who has a complaint for Gender Violence that is currently in the process Still under investigation, we proposed two joint actions that were made effective:

That the player take as Compulsory the Training in Micaela Law by professionals from the Secretary of Gender and Human Rights of Rosario.

That a termination clause be incorporated into your contract with our Institution in the event that Justice is issued and determines your guilt in the cause for which you are being investigated.

We are also pleased to mention that these joint actions will be extended as a rule to all contracts and renewals that are celebrated from now on.

From this space, we will continue projecting concrete actions and strategies whose common horizon will be to build a Club free of violence of all kinds. Therefore, our commitment will be to train and raise awareness on the subject of Violence as preventive measures that accompany other initiatives of repudiation and tolerance or to any person who represents our institution and who manifests behaviors of this type “