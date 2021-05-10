Newell’s Old Boys drew a goal with Sarmiento de Junín, in an entertaining match played tonight at the Coloso Marcelo Bielsa stadium in Parque Independencia de Rosario, which closed the last date of Zone 2 of the Professional League Cup. Maximiliano Rodríguez opened the scoring with a great goal, at the end of the first half, and Sergio Quiroga tied at the beginning of the complement.

Sarmiento, who finished second to last, arrived at the minute with a good projection from Borasi on the right, who finished high.

The visit played well with their flyers and returned to approach at 15 ‘with a deflected shot from Alanis, after another overflow from Borasi.

Newell’s improved when he took control of the ball in midfield and began to play with Maximiliano Rodríguez and thus generated his first clear arrival at 17 ‘when Orihuela overflowed on the left, sent the center back and Julián Fernández hit him a violent volley from the right that hit the crossbar, with goalkeeper Vicentini defeated.

The local opened the scoring at the end of the first half. Llano was left alone on the right at 45 ‘and goalkeeper Vicentini saved the corner.

Llano himself kicked the corner from the right, the ball fell to Maximiliano Rodríguez on the edge of the area and the captain “rojinegro” hit him overhead and nailed it in the upper left corner, in a goal of those who scored the race of “Maxi”.

The visiting coach, Mario Sciacqua, hit the income of Arismendi and Ghondou at 6 minutes of the complement, to the extreme that in just two minutes he tied the game. At 8 ‘Arismendi overflowed and sent a cross from the right, which Ghongou went down with his head and Quiroga stopped chest and shot Aguerre, in the tie that would be final.

Sarmiento played better in the complement (the youthful scorer Federico Paradela, José’s cousin, who today scored one of River’s four goals against Aldosivi, also entered) and missed the second goal at 30 ‘in a good play by Ghondou, Quiroga and Alanis, who finished off to the left, and at 38 ‘Leyendeker committed a clear penalty to Quiroga, when he hooked him from behind on the right of the area, which the referee Rey Hilfer did not sanction.

Newell`s, who finished last in the area, improved in the final and also had two clear arrivals with two shots from Llano from the right wing: one that crossed the area, at 36 ‘, and another that was taken out by Vicentini, in the second minute off.

With this tie Newell’s was last in Zone 2, with 11 points, preceded by Sarmiento, with 12.