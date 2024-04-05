Newell's-Boca: where to watch the game on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction for the 2024 League Cup

After what was the long and tedious trip to Potosí (Bolivia), where they drew goalless against Nacional in their debut for the 2024 Copa Sudamericana, Boca Juniors must quickly turn the page and focus on the final stretch of the regular phase of the Professional League Cup 2024, seeking to get into the eliminatory playoffs to aspire for the title.
Although they are temporarily out of the classification zone, they still have a match to play (vs Estudiantes), and now they will have the chance to face Newell's Old Boys, who are currently third in Zone B. We review the previous.
At what time and where is Newell's-Boca played?
Date: Saturday April 6
Location: Rosario, Argentina
Stadium: Marcelo Bielsa
Hours: 17:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 16:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 15:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 14:00 in Mexico and 22:00 in Spain.