During the 1st free practice in Mexico, several young drivers were substituted. For 2022, the FIA ​​introduced a rule requiring all teams to have one free practice session, with an inexperienced driver driving. The driver may not have competed in more than two GPs. We, Markus Winkelhock and Kermit the Frog therefore fall under these rules. But also the drivers who board today.

Magnussen makes way for Oliver Bearman, Jack Doohan drives Pierre Gasly’s car, Frederik Vesti replaces Russell, Bottas is on the sidelines for Théo Pourchaire and Isack Hadjar drives Tsunoda’s car. To make things even more complicated for the talents, the teams are now allowed to use the C4 tire for next year. This tire will become the second softest tire in 2024.

Many problems during the 1st free practice in Mexico

Max Verstappen appears to have transferred his braking problem to Alfa Romeo. Substitute Pourchaire reports a problem with the brakes at the start of training. After a visit to the pits, the problem has not gone away according to the young Frenchman. A new handlebar should solve the problem, but the complication remains the following lap. Ultimately, Pouchaire cannot complete one lap.

Carlos Sainz also has problems with his steering wheel. His Ferrari has a hydraulic defect that has disabled the power steering. Sainz can come back to the pits, but he cuts all corners while driving at a slow pace towards the end of the lap. Lando Norris also does not start smoothly. When leaving the pit box, his Mercedes engine revs much more than normal. Both driver and team do not know what the cause is. Foreign.

Albon surprises positively

Over one lap, Verstappen is the fastest, followed by Albon. Normally you would say ‘ah yes, straights, the Williams goes well with that’. True, but strangely enough, Verstappen is faster on the straights and Albon in the corners. At the end of the practice session, Albon’s fastest lap is 0.095 seconds slower than Verstappen’s fastest time.

After the 1st free practice, can we say that the Williams driver is doing well with the speed over a lap? Maybe that’s a bit too early. Let’s first wait for FP2 when all drivers do a qualifying simulation. By the way, Isack Hadjer is the fastest rookie in fifteenth place. He can put it in his pocket.

Results of the 1st free practice for the 2023 Mexican GP

Verstappen Albon Pérez Norris Leclerc Piastri Sainz Ricardo Ocon Stroll Hamilton Hulkenberg Zhou Sargeant Bearman Alonso Hajar Doohan Vesti Pouchaire

What time does F1 start in Mexico?

Friday

2nd free practice: 00:00 – 01:00

Saturday

3rd free practice: 7:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Qualification: 11:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Sunday

Race: 9:00 PM