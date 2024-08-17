The proportion of politicians running for election for the first time has decreased this year compared to 2020

The rookie candidates in the 2024 municipal elections represent 50% of the total that will compete. The number is 9 pp (percentage points) lower than the 59% of newcomers in the 2020 election, according to a survey by Poder360 based on data from the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

This year, 19% of mayoral candidates have never run in previous elections – in 2020, it was 24%. In the case of city council candidates, 61% were new 4 years ago, compared to 51% now.

The data refers to the application records available on TSE Open Data Portal on Friday (16.Aug.2024).

The deadline for registering candidates was on Thursday (15 August), but updates can still be made to related data, such as, for example, challenging a candidacy.

Who can be a candidate?

There are certain requirements that must be met to be a candidate in the municipal elections. Here are some of them:

be affiliated with a political party;

have Brazilian nationality;

be literate;

be in full exercise of political rights, that is, have a voter registration card and be in good standing with the Electoral Court;

minimum age of 21 to run for mayor and 18 to run for councilor;

For men, it is necessary to have regularized military status.

