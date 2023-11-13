In 1972, a 500 with a four-cylinder longitudinal boxer for König outboards also lined up at the start of the MotoGP championship. The New Zealand pilot-engineer understood its potential for the track too

Few people know that 50 years ago, in 1972 and 1973at the start of 500 class motorcycle world championship there was a New Zealand pilot, also an engineer, Kim Newcombewho lined up at the start with a motorbike that was powered by a König outboard motora motorbike that also proved to be very competitive against the MV Agusta by Giacomo Agostini and Phil Read who in those years were competing for the world title of the highest displacement.

the technical characteristics — There König 500 had a four-cylinder longitudinal boxer enginea characteristic that allowed it to have a very low center of gravity, so much so that this engine, due to its shape, was also used by some drivers in sidecars. A super square two-stroke engine (bore and stroke 56 x 50 mm) capable of delivering a power of approx 85 horsepower at 10,000 rpm. The König 500 was also lighter than the MVs of Ago and Read and the champion was impressed by the performance of this bike.

the almost accidental discovery — Kim Newcombe moved from his native New Zealand first to Australia where he competed with excellent results in motocross, and then arrived in Berlin in 1968 to work in the research and development department of König. And it was there that he discovered this engine almost by chance potentially suitable for a motorbike which he himself designed and built around a chassis to set up a Grand Prix aircraft. Newcombe is therefore a genius. At the first world championship podiums König was enthusiastic for the results obtained by his employee and decided to lend him a hand, since it was unexpectedly managed to immediately reach the top of the MotoGP making life hard for two such champions Aug And Read. This fact also gave considerable publicity to the German marine engine industry.

foreboding and tragedy — Newcombe and his Konig 500 had all it took to do well in the MotoGP; unfortunately a tragic fate was lurking. Kim had decided to participate on August 11 in an international race not valid for the world championship on Silverstone circuit in England. He noticed a low wall on the outside of a curve that was not protected. He reported it to the circuit management without however obtaining the requested protection. It was a sort of premonition. During the race, his bike suffered a problem with the brakes which had overheated during braking on the very fast English track. He couldn't stop and crashed disastrously right onto that wall for which he had requested protection. His condition immediately appeared desperate and the New Zealand pilot died after three days of agony in Northampton hospital. In his short career Kim had achieved a victory in Yugoslavia in 1973, some podiums and again in that year the title of vice world champion behind the Englishman Phil Read with MV Agusta, despite not having participated in the last test in Spain having died 40 days earlier, at just 29 years old.