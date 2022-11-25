Newcastle is the revelation team of the Premier League, the club that has recently been acquired by an Arab investment fund, is third in English football located in Champions League positions, has a very attractive style of play and several of its soccer players are living the best moment of their career, such as Bruno Guimaraes, Miguel Almirón, among others.
It is a fact that since the billionaire change of administration, the team that last year was on the verge of relegation, today has significant stability and a powerful project ahead, something that the board of directors understands, who have approved a budget to sign in January and strengthen the squad thinking of consecrating that position in the Champions League that they have in their hands today. The ‘Magpies’ are not afraid of the powerful teams in the market and that is why they could gain a reinforcement from Barcelona.
According to information from the journalist Ekrem Konur, the black and white team is fully determined to pay the purchase clause of Andrey Santos, a midfielder for Vasco da Gama who, at the age of 18, is described as the direct generational replacement for Casemiro. The price of the youth is 40 million euros, a figure that the English are able and willing to pay without any type of obstacle, now everything is in the hands of the player, who must decide whether to wait for a possible attack from Barcelona or reach the Newcastle and be the future pearl of a growing club.
