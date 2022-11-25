Since his presence in the last U-17 World Cup where the Mexican team made an appearance, Santiago Muñoz established himself as one of the great pearls of national football, demonstrating technical conditions above those of the rest of his generation colleagues. . He also has brilliant versatility, as he is capable of positioning himself within the field as a winger on either wing or as a center forward or a false ‘9’.
All these factors and its evolution over the years, caused Santiago to take a step towards football in Europe, where Newcastle received him on loan within its U-21 subsidiary and with the intention that, In case of convincing the club, the purchase option agreed with Santos would be valid. In the beginning, Muñoz was outstanding and the magpies were happy with his performance, but the latter collapsed in recent months and the English team will not pay for the signing of the Mexican.
Eduardo Fentanes, coach of the Santos de Torreón team, definitively confirmed that Muñoz will not be bought by Newcastle, for which reason he will have to return in the following days and report to the club in the north of the country, where, after a meeting with board of directors and coaching staff, it will be defined if the Mexican remains within the club or is sought accommodation in the winter market, either within or outside one of the Orlegi Group teams.
#Newcastle #exercise #purchase #option #Santiago #Muñoz #return #Santos #confirmed
