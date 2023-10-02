Welcome to the exciting preview of the highly anticipated match between Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United on matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League! This matchup promises to be an epic clash between two teams with completely different histories and playing styles.
With both teams looking to assert themselves in this initial phase of the European competition, the expectation is palpable and fans are eagerly awaiting a duel full of emotion, talent and football passion. Can PSG consolidate their position as favourites, or will Newcastle United spring a surprise in this exciting battle for supremacy in European football?
In which stadium is Newcastle vs PSG played?
City: Newcastle, England
Stadium: St. James Park
Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 1:00 p.m. in Mexico, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina
How can you watch Newcastle vs PSG on television in Spain?
Movistar Champions League
How can you watch Newcastle vs PSG on television in Argentina?
ESPN Argentina, Star+
How can you watch Newcastle vs PSG on television in Mexico?
Star+
How can you watch Newcastle vs PSG on television in the United States?
beIN Sports, fuboTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Burnley
|
2-0V
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
1-0V
|
EFL CUP
|
Sheffield United
|
0-8V
|
Premier League
|
Milan
|
0-0
|
UCL
|
Brentford
|
1-0V
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Clermont
|
0-0
|
Ligue 1
|
O. Marseille
|
4-0V
|
Ligue 1
|
BVB
|
2-0V
|
UCL
|
Nice
|
2-3D
|
Ligue 1
|
O. Lyon
|
1-4V
|
Ligue 1
PSG faces the second day of the Group Stage of the Champions League with a plague of casualties. The following players may not be available: Rico, Keylor Navas, Nuno Mendes and Marco Asensio. Harvey Barnes and Joe Willock are injured for the Magpies.
Newcastle United: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almirón, Gordon, Isak
PSG: Donnarumma; Achraf, Skriniar, Marquinhos, Lucas Hernández; Ugarte, Vitinha, Fabián; Dembélé, Mbappé, Kolo Muani.
Newcastle 1-2 PSG
