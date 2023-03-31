Manchester United will return to the Premier League job after the national team break. The locals will visit Newcastle to play the match corresponding to day 29 of the Premier League at 5:30 p.m.
The Old Trafford team comes into this match in third place with 50 points after beating Fulham by three goals to one. On the other hand, Newcastle comes from doing the same after winning by two goals to one against Nottingham Forest, the magpies are in fifth place with 47 points, only three points less than their rival.
Here all the information you need to know about the meeting:
City: newcastle
Stadium: St James Park
Date: sunday march 12
Match time: 5:30 p.m. in Spain, 1:30 p.m. in Argentina and 10:30 a.m. in Mexico
Television channel: DAZN
Live stream: DAZN (website)
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: HBO MAX
live streaming: HBO MAX
Television channel: Paramount+
Live stream: VIX
Television channel: ESPN2
Live stream: Star+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Nottingham Forest
|
1-2 win
|
Premier League
|
wolves
|
2-1 win
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
2-0 Loss
|
Premier League
|
Manchester Utd
|
2-0 Loss
|
EFL Cup
|
Liverpool
|
0-2 loss
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
fulham
|
3-1 win
|
FA Cup
|
Real Betis
|
0-1 win
|
UEL
|
southampton
|
0-0 Draw
|
Premier League
|
Real Betis
|
4-1 win
|
UEL
|
Liverpool
|
7-0 Loss
|
Premier League
Manchester United arrives with a series of casualties for this match such as: Eriksen and Van de Beek, Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford. Casemiro will not be present because he has to serve a sanction.
Newcastle also has a series of casualties for this match such as: Emil Krafht, Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almirón, Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matty Longstaff
Dubravka; Trippier, Schär, Lascelles, Burn; Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Saint Maximin
DeGea; Wan Bissaka, Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Shaw; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, McTominay, Martial; Weghorst
newcastle 1-2 Manchester Utd
