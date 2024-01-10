Quite the opposite for Pep's men, who have already switched to automatic mode and have 7 wins and a draw in their last 8 games, including winning the Club World Cup. De Bryune is back, Haaland is on the decline, Grealish has recovered his best level and everything is working again like the perfect clock to which we are accustomed.

Here we bring you how and when the meeting between the two teams will be on matchday 21 of the Premier League:

Place: Newcastle, England Stadium: St. James' Park Hour: 6:30 p.m. (Spain), 2:30 p.m. (Argentina), 11:30 a.m. (Mexico) Referee: To be confirmed VAR: To be confirmed

In this case, the magpies will not be able to count on: Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Joelinton, Manquillo, Pope, Targett and Sandro Tonali. In addition to this, both Elliot Anderson and Joe Willock are doubtful and probably will not play a minute, at least of utmost importance.

On the other hand, the skyblues arrive at a great time, after a resounding cup victory and lifting the Club World Cup trophy, they join the good news that Kevin de Bruyne has returned and they are at the expense of Haaland doing so. For his part, Stones alone will not be available and Haaland is a doubt due to the discomfort he still has, but he may play some final minutes.