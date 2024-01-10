St James' Park receives nothing more and nothing less than the all-powerful Manchester City for its first match of the year, at a time that does not help the club at all, which has won only 1 of its last 5 games and it was in the cup against a Championship team. In fact, you would have to go back 8 games to find more than one victory against a Premier team in the Magpies' calendar.
Quite the opposite for Pep's men, who have already switched to automatic mode and have 7 wins and a draw in their last 8 games, including winning the Club World Cup. De Bryune is back, Haaland is on the decline, Grealish has recovered his best level and everything is working again like the perfect clock to which we are accustomed.
Here we bring you how and when the meeting between the two teams will be on matchday 21 of the Premier League:
Where is Newcastle vs Manchester City played?
Date: Saturday January 13
Place: Newcastle, England
Stadium: St. James' Park
Hour: 6:30 p.m. (Spain), 2:30 p.m. (Argentina), 11:30 a.m. (Mexico)
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
How can you watch Newcastle vs Manchester City on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Newcastle vs Manchester City on television in Argentina?
Star+
How can you watch Newcastle vs Manchester City on television in Mexico?
ESPN, Star+
How can you watch Newcastle vs Manchester City on television in the United States?
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
SunderlandEdit
|
Victory 0-3
|
FA Cup
|
Liverpool
|
Defeat 4-2
|
Premier League
|
Nottingham Forest
|
Defeat 1-3
|
Premier League
|
Luton Town
|
Defeat 1-0
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea
|
Defeat 1(4)-1(2)
|
EFL Cup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Huddersfield Town
|
5-0 victory
|
FA Cup
|
Sheffield United
|
2-0 victory
|
Premier League
|
Everton
|
Victory 1-3
|
Premier League
|
Fluminense
|
4-0 victory
|
Club World Cup
|
Urawa Reds
|
3-0 victory
|
Club World Cup
This is not the best moment of the season for Newcastle and to a large extent it may be due to the number of players who, for one reason or another, are not available to be lined up.
In this case, the magpies will not be able to count on: Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Joelinton, Manquillo, Pope, Targett and Sandro Tonali. In addition to this, both Elliot Anderson and Joe Willock are doubtful and probably will not play a minute, at least of utmost importance.
On the other hand, the skyblues arrive at a great time, after a resounding cup victory and lifting the Club World Cup trophy, they join the good news that Kevin de Bruyne has returned and they are at the expense of Haaland doing so. For his part, Stones alone will not be available and Haaland is a doubt due to the discomfort he still has, but he may play some final minutes.
Newcastle: Dubravka, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Schär, Trippier, Longstaff, Bruno Guimarães, Lewis Miley, Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Miguel Almirón.
Manchester City: Ederson, Gvardiol, Ake, Akanji, Kyle Walker, Foden, Rodrigo, Julián Álvarez, Grealish, Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva.
Newcastle 1-3 Manchester City. The club led by Eddie Howe is going through one of the worst streaks, if not the worst, in the last year and a half and against a team like City you cannot come from a slump and it becomes very difficult to win and this is possibly what is reflected on the field. of game.
