In the first round of the EFL Cup, Newcastle United take on reigning treble champions Manchester City. This exciting clash promises action and suspense, with the Magpies looking to surprise Pep Guardiola’s powerful team. Both teams are looking forward to a victorious start to this competition, ensuring a showdown full of intensity and determination at St. James’ Park.
In which stadium is Newcastle vs Manchester City played?
City: Newcastle, England
Stadium: St. James’ Park.
Date: Wednesday, September 27
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 1:00 p.m. in Mexico, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina
How can you watch Newcastle vs Manchester City on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN
How can you watch Newcastle vs Manchester City on television in Argentina?
Live Stream:Star+
How can you watch Newcastle vs Manchester City on television in Mexico?
Live Stream: Paramount+
How can you watch Newcastle vs Manchester City on television in the United States?
Live Stream:Peacock
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Milan
|
0-0
|
UCL
|
Brentford
|
1-0V
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
3-1D
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
1-2D
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
1-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Nottnigham Forest
|
2-0V
|
Premier League
|
Red Star
|
3-1V
|
UCL
|
West Ham United
|
1-3V
|
Premier League
|
Fulham
|
5-1V
|
Premier League
|
Sheffield United
|
1-2V
|
Premier League
On behalf of Manchester City, those who will not be there are Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones. Guardiola hopes to recover his central/midfielder as soon as possible to be able to accompany Rodri. Grealish has already recovered from the injury that kept him off the field for nearly a month. Rodri will not be available due to suspension.
Manchester City:Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Rúben Dias, Gvardiol; Foden, Kovacic, Rodri, Dokú, Julián Álvarez; Haaland
Newcastle United: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almirón, Gordon, Isak
|
Newcastle Victories
|
Ties
|
Manchester City Victories
|
70
|
40
|
76
|
Result
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Manchester City 1-0 Newcastle
|
August 19, 2023
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle
|
March 4, 2023
|
Premier League
|
Newcastle 3-3 Manchester City
|
August 21, 2022
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle
|
May 8, 2022
|
Premier League
|
Newcastle 0-4 Manchester City
|
December 19, 2021
|
Premier League
Newcastle 1-2 Manchester City
