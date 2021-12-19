Newcastle

Magpies cannot lift their heads and are sinking dangerously in the landing zone. They are second to last and are the only team with Burnley that has only accumulated one win so far in the league. Precisely they got it against them three days ago, but then came the nightmare before Christmas: Leicester (4-0), Liverpool (3-1) and now the league leaders before closing the year against United and Everton. Almost nothing.

As to follow: Allan Saint-Maximin. The Gaul is the offensive reference of the Tyne as a whole. Its quality and overflow can be essential in the team. We will see how he has recovered from his blow against Liverpool.