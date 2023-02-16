After Liverpool won by two goals to zero in the Merseyside derby, it will now be their turn to visit Newcastle next Saturday, February 18 at 6:30 p.m. Spanish for the match corresponding to day 24 of the Premier League. Liverpool is currently ranked ninth while Newcastle is in fourth place.
Here everything you need to know about the match
Newcastle is having a great campaign and they are currently in fourth place in the Premier League, Champions League places. They come from drawing one against Bournemouth in the previous day
Wilson, Manquillo, Krafth and Saint Maximin cannot be present for this match
Possible Newcastle line-up
Pope, Burn, Botman, Schar, Trippier, Willock, Joelinton, Longstaff, Murphy, Isak, Anderson
The Anfield team is not going through a good moment and will soon face their European tie with Real Madrid.
Liverpool comes from winning the Merseyside derby by two goals to nil. They will try to add a new victory to be able to continue ascending places in the Premier League and reach the round of 16 of the Champions League with good feelings
The multiple casualties of the red have caused them to be far from reaching their best level. Thiago, Arthur, Konaté and Luis Díaz are confirmed casualties
Possible Liverpool line-up
Alisson, Arnold, Matip, Joe Gomez, Robertson, Bajcetic, Thiago, Keita, Salah, Núñez and Gakpo
90min forecast
Newcastle 2-1 Liverpool
