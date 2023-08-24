One of the best games of the weekend will be given to us by Eddie Howe’s Newcastle against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. Both teams arrive in complex situations; The magpies arrive after losing at the Etihad Stadium by the minimum, while Liverpool beat Bournemouth at home but lost Mac Allister for the next three games due to suspension: Here is everything you need to know about the clash:
City: Newcastle, United Kingdom
Stadium: St James Park
Date: sunday august 27
Schedule: 17:30 in Spain, 09:30 in Mexico, 12:30 in Argentina
Television channel:DAZN
Television channel: ESPN
Television channel:Paramount +
Television channel: ESPN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Manchester City
|
1-0 D
|
premier league
|
astonville
|
5-1V
|
premier league
|
villarreal
|
4-0V
|
Friendly
|
Fiorentina
|
2-0V
|
Friendly
|
Brighton
|
1-2V
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
bournemouth
|
3-1V
|
premier league
|
Chelsea
|
1-1
|
premier league
|
Darmstadt
|
3-1V
|
Friendly
|
Bayern Munich
|
4-3D
|
Friendly
|
leicester
|
0-4V
|
Friendly
For this match, Newcastle arrives with three casualties: Krafht who is expected to return in a few days, Manquillo due to a groin injury and Willock who plans to return at the beginning of September due to hamstrings. On the other side, the Reds have Curtis Jones’ casualties, we will have to wait and see if he enters the call, it is doubtful. Thiago Alcántara who suffers a hip injury and will not reappear until September and Mac Allister, who saw the direct red card in the last game and will miss the next three games.
newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Gumaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isaac, Gordon
Liverpool: Alison; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Elliot; Salah, Jota, Luis Diaz
newcastle1-2 Liverpool
