Behind the FIFA date November, the world of football returns to normal. For next Saturday, November 25, the Newcastle UnitedEdit receives the Chelsea in it St James Park for Date 13 of the Premier League from England.
In their last league match, the Magpies They suffered a defeat on their visit to Bournemouthafter a double of Dominic Solanke. Despite the setback, the Tyne and Wear county team is seventh in the general table with 20 points.
On the other hand, the Blues They rescued a 4-4 draw in the last minute against the champion Manchester City in Stamford Bridge. The Norwegian appeared during the visit Erling Haaland on two occasions, in addition to the Swiss Manuel Akanji and spanish Rodri Hernandezwhile at home the Brazilian scored Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterlingthe Senegalese Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer, the latter from the penalty spot to avoid the misstep. Those from London are tenth with 16 points.
When? Saturday, November 25
Place: Newcastle-upon-Tyne
Stadium: St. James Park
Schedule: 9:00 a.m. (Mexico), 10 a.m. (Colombia), 12 p.m. (Argentina), 4 p.m. (Spain)
Channel: DAZN (Spain)
streaming: Paramount+ and Star+
In this break of the FIFA datethe swiss Fabian Schar He trained with his national team, despite concerns about his hamstring after being injured against the Bournemouth. The defender played in his team’s first game, but in the second he didn’t even appear on the bench. After that, he could see action in front of Romaniawhich is good news for Magpieswho have already seen three of their members withdraw from their national teams due to injury, as Callum Wilson and Miguel Almironof England and Paraguayrespectively, as well as Kieran Trippierwho left the English concentration for a personal matter.
About Scharthe technician Eddie Howe considers him a key player: “If he started his career now, he would be worth an absolute fortune. He is a top player and I am very pleased that he is getting consistency and praise for his performances.”.
Also on the discard list are Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, Matt Target, Elliot Anderson, Dan Burn and Jacob Murphyleaving the doubt of Almiron, Sean Longstaff and Alexander Isaac. Finally, Sandro Tonali is sanctioned, while Bruno Gimaraes He is back after completing his corresponding punishment.
Goalie: Nick Pope
Defenses: Fabian Schär, Jamaal Lascelles, Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento
Midfielders: Lewis Miley, Joe Willock, Bruno Guimaraes
Forwards: Joelinton Cassio, Anthony Gordon, Matt Ritchie
Substitutes: Kieran Trippier, Ben Parkinson, Emil Krafth, Miguel Almirón, Sean Longstaff, Mark Gillespie, Amadou Diallo, Paul Dummett, Javier Manquillo.
This week, the French Christopher Nkunku and the belgian Romeo Lavia were seen training together at Cobham, following previous reports that both are finally getting closer to full fitness and their respective debuts, which could be against the Newcastle.
The two were signed last summer. The French striker scored 58 goals with the RB Leipzig in the previous two seasons, impressing in pre-season before suffering a knee ligament injury in a friendly. In the case of the midfielder, an ankle problem has kept him out for quite some time.
Just two weeks ago, the Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino said: “I spoke to Christopher and he told me that he wanted to participate after the international break, against Newcastle. I think he is close and doing very well. We are very happy with the process of his recovery. Romeo Lavia is also close”.
Goalie: Robert Sanchez
Defenses: Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi, Marc Cucurella, Reece James
Midfielders: Enzo Fernández, Moisés Caicedo, Conor Gallagher
Forwards: Raheem Sterlong, Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer
Substitutes: Malo Gusto, Mukhailo Mudryk, Armando Broja, Lesley Ugochukwu, Alex Matos, Djordje Petrovic, Ian Maatsen, Noni Madueke, Malang Sarr, Christopher Nkunku, Deivid Washington, Roméo Lavia
Newcastle 0-4 Chelsea
