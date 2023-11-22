Premier League football RETURNS this week! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/xAubrSQQOm — Premier League (@premierleague) November 20, 2023

On the other hand, the Blues They rescued a 4-4 draw in the last minute against the champion Manchester City in Stamford Bridge. The Norwegian appeared during the visit Erling Haaland on two occasions, in addition to the Swiss Manuel Akanji and spanish Rodri Hernandezwhile at home the Brazilian scored Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterlingthe Senegalese Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer, the latter from the penalty spot to avoid the misstep. Those from London are tenth with 16 points.

About Scharthe technician Eddie Howe considers him a key player: “If he started his career now, he would be worth an absolute fortune. He is a top player and I am very pleased that he is getting consistency and praise for his performances.”.

Also on the discard list are Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, Matt Target, Elliot Anderson, Dan Burn and Jacob Murphyleaving the doubt of Almiron, Sean Longstaff and Alexander Isaac. Finally, Sandro Tonali is sanctioned, while Bruno Gimaraes He is back after completing his corresponding punishment.

🚨 Fabian Schar – injured. The Swiss defender has reportedly ‘declared forfeit’ for Switzerland’s game against Israel on Wednesday. [via Sport Witness] #NUFC pic.twitter.com/ZOCZP7lBLz — DailyNUFC (@DailyNUFC_) November 15, 2023

The two were signed last summer. The French striker scored 58 goals with the RB Leipzig in the previous two seasons, impressing in pre-season before suffering a knee ligament injury in a friendly. In the case of the midfielder, an ankle problem has kept him out for quite some time.

Just two weeks ago, the Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino said: “I spoke to Christopher and he told me that he wanted to participate after the international break, against Newcastle. I think he is close and doing very well. We are very happy with the process of his recovery. Romeo Lavia is also close”.

There is a lot of talk about the return of Christopher Nkunku and it is normal, he should be the star of the project, the one who would change everything for us in attack. However, I am still worried and can’t wait for Carney to return. He was injured in the SECOND game of the #Chelsea and still missing… pic.twitter.com/kE2OPnTpjK — Chelseargentina (@Chelseargent1na) November 20, 2023