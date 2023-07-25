An exciting friendly match is coming up when Chelsea take on Newcastle. Both teams are preparing to measure forces in a duel full of expectations and opportunities to show their level for the season. Those from Stamford Bridge have high expectations for this new season after all the money they have invested in the incorporation of new signings such as Enzo Fernández or Nkunku. Here’s everything you need to know about the crash:
In which stadium is Newcastle vs Chelsea played?
City: Atlanta, USA
Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Date: Thursday, July 26
Schedule: 02:15 in Spain, 09:15 in Argentina and 06:15 in Mexico
How can you watch Newcastle vs Chelsea on television in Spain?
TV channel: DAZN
How can you watch Newcastle vs Chelsea on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch Newcastle vs Chelsea on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Newcastle vs Chelsea on television in Colombia?
Live stream: DirecTV
Rival
Result
Competition
Brighton
4-3V
Friendly
wrexham
5-0V
Friendly
newcastle
1-1
Premier League
man utd
4-1D
Premier League
Manchester City
1-0 D
Premier League
Rival
Result
Competition
astonville
3-3
Friendly
Rangers F.C.
2-1V
Friendly
Gateshead
2-3V
Friendly
Chelsea
1-1
Premier League
leicester
0-0
Premier League
The two players who will not be able to be present in the Newcastle ranks are Nick Pope, with a hand injury and Joe Willock who suffers a hamstring injury from which he will not recover until mid-August.
For Chelsea, the list is somewhat longer. Neither Reece James nor Badiashile nor Armando Broja will be available. They are joined by Wesley Fofana who has torn his cruciate ligament again.
Chelsea: Kepa, Chilwell, Colwill, Silva, Gusto, Santos, Enzo Fernandez, Jackson, Sterling, Chukwuemeka and Nkunku
newcastle: Dubravka, Trippier, Schär, Dummet, Targett, Tonali, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Almirón, Barnes and Isak
Chelsea 1-3 Newcastle
