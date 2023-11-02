The exciting showdown between Newcastle United and Arsenal promises to be an epic clash in the Premier League season. Both teams have made an impressive start to the league, adding an extra level of anticipation and excitement to the match. Both Newcastle and Arsenal are looking to continue their good performance and stay at the top of the league table. This matchup will certainly be a major test for both squads, and fans of both sides will be eager to see which team comes out on top in this exciting showdown.
In which stadium is Newcastle vs Arsenal played?
City: Newcastle, England
Stadium: St. James’ Park.
Date: Saturday, November 4
Schedule: 18:30 in Spain, 11:30 in Mexico, 14:30 in Argentina
How can you watch Newcastle vs Manchester City on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN
How can you watch Newcastle vs Manchester City on television in Argentina?
Live Stream:Star+
How can you watch Newcastle vs Manchester City on television in Mexico?
Live Stream: Paramount+
How can you watch Newcastle vs Manchester City on television in the United States?
Live Stream:Peacock
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Man United
|
0-3V
|
EFL CUP
|
Wolves
|
2-2
|
Premier League
|
B. Dortmund
|
0-1D
|
UCL
|
Crystal Palace
|
4-0V
|
Premier League
|
West Ham
|
2-2
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
West Ham
|
3-1D
|
EFL CUP
|
Sheffield United
|
5-0V
|
Premier League
|
Seville
|
1-2V
|
UCL
|
Chelsea
|
2-2
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
1-0V
|
Premier League
For Arsenal, neither Thomas Partey will be unavailable due to a muscle injury nor Jurriën Timber due to a torn cruciate ligament. Gabriel Jesus will also not be there, who was injured after his recital at the Sánchez Pizjuán.
The following players will not be able to be on the Newcastle side: Jacobo Murphy, Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali, Anderson, Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman and Lewis Miley
Newcastle: Nick Pope; Tino Livramento, Lascelles, Paul Dummet, Matt Targett; Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Longstaff; Almirón, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon
Arsenal: David Raya; Ben White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Declan Rice, Vieira, Odegaard; Saka, Trossard, Havertz
Newcastle 1-3 Arsenal
