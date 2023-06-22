Ambitious, very rich, reborn and for the first time in the Champions League after 20 years. It is this Newcastle that has put Sandro Tonali at the top of his list of preferences, so much so that he has sent his emissaries to Milan to close the deal with Milan on the basis of 70 million euros. A figure that for the Magpies would be the highest sum ever invested, on par with that spent last summer to sign striker Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad. This is the consideration that Newcastle have of the Rossoneri number 8.