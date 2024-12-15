Newcastle United surprisingly accepted the official award of the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia without comment last Wednesday. Although the club has been owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) for three years and is sponsored by several Saudi state-owned companies, there was no entry about it on the club channels. Only the former co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi, who was responsible for day-to-day business alongside his wife Amanda Staveley until the summer, published a congratulatory message with a picture of Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman. Ghodoussi said he knows the importance of football for the kingdom and is confident that the Saudis will “do everything” to organize one of the best tournaments of all time.

The club’s reluctance may also have been due to the fact that Newcastle fans are currently not necessarily in good terms with their owners. Because they have the impression that the Saudi officials currently care more about their own World Cup than their club.

Since the start of the season, Newcastle has been stuck in mid-table in the Premier League. The 4-0 win against newly promoted Leicester City on Saturday was only their third league win since September. This also contained more compensation than a spirit of optimism: the previous week, Newcastle had experienced a debacle in Brentford (2:4). In the eyes of the proud supporters, the team of the popular trainer Eddie Howe is playing a little too unambitiously due to a lack of care from the management. Some people are already reminded of the miserable era under the controversial previous owner Mike Ashley, who primarily used the club as free advertising space for his sporting goods empire.

Under the new leaders from Saudi Arabia, Newcastle resembles a football satellite in Europe. However, its use is not entirely clear. After taking over the club, which was then in great danger of relegation, the Saudi management spent almost half a billion euros on player transfers in the following year and a half. The Magpies (Magpies) immediately flew up the table and qualified for the Champions League, where they unfortunately failed in the group stage last season. At the time, Yasir al-Rumayyan, who manages the PIF and is the club’s chairman, stated on the club’s side that Newcastle should become “number one” in the future.

But the club is now further away from this plan than it was back then – also because it has actually been thwarted. In response to the PIF cash dump, which reportedly siphoned off a billion dollars for Newcastle United, the Premier League tightened financial rules at the urging of competitors. These only allow an operating loss of a maximum of 105 million pounds over three years, otherwise points will be deducted. In addition, sponsorship deals with companies close to the owners must always be in line with the market. Recently, coach Howe admitted that the club’s revenue streams were not at the level they wanted them to be at the time. Hopefully this won’t force us to sell players any time soon, said Howe. For some time now there have been rumors about the departure of midfield strategist Bruno Guimarães.

Already in the summer, United had to sell the talents Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh for 75 million euros shortly before the balance sheet date in order not to violate the league statutes. In return, Newcastle only brought in three professionals, including goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, who has only been used once in the EFL Cup. This sobering transfer record is also likely to be the basis for the massive restructuring in the management team. In February 2024 it was announced that sporting director Dan Ashworth wanted to move to Manchester United. The club then released him while continuing to pay his wages. After the season, Ashworth was released and went to Manchester, where his contract was recently terminated.

The PIF fund recently appeared to be scaling back its spending abroad

As a replacement, Newcastle hired the Englishman Paul Mitchell, who also once worked for RB Leipzig. Likewise, managing director Darren Eales, 52, will retire after being diagnosed with a chronic form of blood cancer. And the mastermind Staveley, who once arranged the deal with Ashley for Saudi, was allegedly forced out of the club. It is said that she has become too busy for the Saudis. In any case, their club shares have been divided between PIF and RB Sports & Media, behind which the real estate brothers Reuben are. Behind closed doors it is joked that the increase in PIF’s shareholding from around 80 to 85 percent was recently the largest Saudi commitment to Newcastle.

Regardless of sporting concerns, United urgently needs an upgrade to its training ground and home stadium, St. James’ Park. Despite the announced PIF readiness for both projects, they have been on hold for many months. In July, for example, Eales announced that a communication was “imminent” regarding the feasibility study carried out for the stadium. But it is still unclear whether the club would prefer to renovate the venerable venue or build a new one elsewhere. The costs of this are also likely to be sensitive for the Saudi. Recently, the PIF appeared to significantly scale down its once brilliant investment abroad.

Saudi Arabia’s focus on the 2034 World Cup and the associated massive infrastructure measures could prove detrimental to Newcastle United in the future – and at the same time beneficial. The Saudis have just announced their organizing committee for the tournament. Newcastle boss Yasir al-Rumayyan is also represented on the committee.