In 90min We have announced that last weekend at the executive lunch between Florentino Pérez and Carlos Mouriño, prior to the duel between Real Madrid and Celta de Vigo, both presidents agreed on the route to follow for the possible signing of Gabri Veiga, the jewel of the whole of Vigo. It is a transfer that includes a loan for one year so that the player can continue with his training within his current team.
Although we have also informed you that this movement will only be valid once the young Spanish talent says “yes” to Real Madrid, a situation that has not happened at the moment and in the same way the club from the capital of Spain deposits the agreed money .
Until then, and beyond the fact that the Merengue team is today the favorite to sign the new pearl of Spain, any other club can try to keep the footballer and the first to make an attempt will be Newcastle United.
Sources report that the club will pay the 40 million exit option for the Iberian playmaker at any time and once this happens, they will sit at the table to explain what his project will be and what role he would have within it. Other Premier League teams are also interested in Spanish, but Newcastle United is the first to respond to the Merengue team’s attack and they will do so with a wallet full of tickets.
